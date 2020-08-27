Karnataka govt announces commencement of online classes of all colleges from Sep 1

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said that all the degree colleges will commence online classes from 1st of next month and offline classes from the 1st of October.



The Deputy Chief Minister informed that guidelines in this regard are awaited from the Central Government on conducting offline classes as well as a few degree exams in September. AIR Correspondent reports, Dr. Ashwathnarayan has said that all the decisions regarding commencement of degree colleges are taken in the sole interest of the students. Speaking regarding the opposition to NEET exam, the minister said that vested interests should not play with the future of children.



Expressing suspicion over the opposition, the minister said it could be an attempt to allocate seats to professional courses through opaque means rather than that based on merit. He cited the example of Karnataka which successfully conducted Common Entrance Test for more than 1.94 lakh students, including those 63 Covid positive students.

