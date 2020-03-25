Karnataka Bank waives charges for transacting on digital platforms, bank’s ATMs

Mumbai : Karnataka Bank has waived charges for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI transactions done through its digital channels and ATM transactions from bank’s own ATMs free of cost to its customers until further notifications in this regard.

This step has been taken in the wake of corona virus spreading fast to different parts of the country.

Karnataka Bank operates as a private sector bank. Its products and services include current account, demand, time, cumulative, cash certificates, insurance linked savings bank deposits, resident foreign currency accounts and senior citizens deposit schemes.