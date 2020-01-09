Kangaroo Kids Educationset to roll-out its chain of schools in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Kangaroo Kids Education (KKEL), the promoter of Kangaroo Kids International Pre-school and Billabong High International School (BHIS) today announced that its plans to expand its network of pre-schools and K-12 brand schools in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur in the next 24 months. To start, KKEL plans to open 10 of its premium pre-schools and 4 to 5 K-12 schools under Billabong High International School brand. These expansion plans are in line with KKEL’s growth strategy to meet the growing demand for premium pre-schools and K12 schools in these cities. The current expansion plan will be based on the franchise model as well as some company-owned schools.

Commenting on the expansion plans, ’Rushabh Shah, Head – Marketing & Business Development, KKEL, said, Rajasthanis a planned state and has seen an exceptional makeover with some significant infrastructural developments. Some cities like Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur are well developed cities. It has also unlocked the doors for investors to set their foot in this region making it one of the most favorable destinations for firms to invest and get some handsome returns”

We believe in providing children with an opportunity to experience our world classunique teaching methodology that enables making learning fun. Hence, we are looking at a select few partners to start preschools and K12 school in and around Rajasthan.

BHIS aligns its curriculum to ICSE, IGCSE and CBSE boards, providing the best in class learning for students right from playgroup to Grade 12.

We have been consistently investing across all tenets that make learning a extraordinary experience. These include curriculum, innovation, teacher training, technology and a more engaging ecosystem for our stakeholders including students, parents, teachers, and partners, added Rushabh.