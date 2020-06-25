Friday , June 26 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwhati to reopen today
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwhati to reopen today

However, it will not open for the devotees as due to the Corona Virus pandemic the temple remained closed for pilgrims. 

Unlike the previous years, the Kamakhya temple wore a deserted look as Ambubachi rituals commenced on Friday morning. 

The Ambubachi Mela — the biggest religious congregation of eastern India which is held at Kamakhya, atop Nilachal Hills — was cancelled this year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, silence gripped Kamakhya Devalaya as rituals were performed by the temple priests after cleaning of the temple for the regular puja.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved