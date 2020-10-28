Kabul bomb attack kills at least three, injures 14 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The explosion occurred in the tenth police district in Kabul after the attacker detonated a bomb installed on a roadside car.

In addition to causing casualties, the violent explosion also caused varying degrees of damage to nearby buildings.

“I was nearby when the bomb went off. I heard a massive explosion, then saw black smoke rising. The wave of the explosion was huge and all the building glasses within 100 to 200 meters were shattered,” a witness told China Central Television (CCTV).

Also on Tuesday, another car bomb was detonated in the eastern Khost Province at a Special Police Force base, facilitating attackers to begin firing. At least five policemen died in the crossfire, with 25 policemen and nine civilians injured.

No group or person have so far claimed responsibility for the two attacks.