Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Nani Tagia and Manish Choudhury appointed as Judges of the Gauhati High Court

The President in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, has appointed Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi , Justice Nani Tagia, and Justice Manish Choudhury, the additional Judges of the Gauhati High Court, as Judges of the Gauhati High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. Notifications No.K-13018/02/2020-US.11 and No.K. 13018/03/2020-US.II dated 05th November, 2020, have been issued in this regard by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice.

