Just Say ‘Hi Bixby, Happy Independence Day’ and Enjoy Special Wishes from Bixby

This Independence Day, Galaxy users would be able to interact with Bixby by wishing it a very Happy Independence Day. In return, Bixby would offer delightful greetings messages, some quotes and fun facts. Bixby would also offer an Independence Day special feature – a quiz that contains interesting questions about India and freedom movement.

Since its launch in 2017, Bixby has evolved from an intelligent voice assistant for users to an open, scalable AI platform that is available anywhere, anytime across mobile devices, wearables and digital appliances.

To improve user experience this 15th August and let Galaxy users know a bit more about Independence day, Bixby has some really exciting offerings for you. So go ahead and try something different with Bixby. Learn about some cool facts on tricolour flag or explore Bixby’s delightful greetings! Just say, ‘Hi Bixby, Happy Independence Day’ and enjoy the special wishes from Bixby.

How does it work?

Existing Bixby users will see an Independence Day banner on top of their Bixby app screens. Clicking on this banner they will have access to Independence Day Special Quiz.

Other features like Tell me an Independence Day fact and Give me an Independence Day quote will be available on the home page itself. All you need to do is just say – ‘Hi Bixby, Happy Independence Day’

Please share this news







