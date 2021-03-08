Just Dial zooms on signing advertising agreement with Star India

Just Dial is currently trading at Rs. 929.95, up by 53.95 points or 6.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 876.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 925.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 950.00 and Rs. 920.00 respectively. So far 54526 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1063.00 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 250.55 on 26-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1063.00 and Rs. 726.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5758.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 35.56%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 52.41% and 12.03% respectively.

Just Dial has signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League – 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021.

Just Dial is India’s number one Local Search engine that provides local search related services to users across India through multiple platforms such as website, mobile website, Apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone (voice, pan India number 8888888888) and text (SMS).

Please share this news







