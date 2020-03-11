Joy Bangla to be national slogan of Bangladesh

In an order passed on Tuesday, the two judge bench of High Court asked the authorities to take necessary steps so that all the people holding constitutional posts and state officials use ‘Joy Bangla’ after their speeches on national days and other appropriate occasions.

The court also directed the authorities to ensure that teachers and students use the slogan after assembly. The government has been asked to submit the compliance report to the court within three months.

‘Joy Bangla’ was the main slogan during the liberation war of Bangladesh fought against Pakistan in 1971. The first President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also used ‘Joy Bangla’ in his speeches and specially during his historic 7th March speech in 1971 declaring the goal of independence for Bangladesh.