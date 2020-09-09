Jordan resumes regular commercial flights after six-month halt

Passengers entering Jordan would need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel, alongside a compulsory test on arrival. Minimum of one week of self-isolation is mandatory for foreign travelers.

Jordan government had repeatedly postponed reopening Jordan’s main airport over fears that travellers could bring about an increase in infections.

The airport, however, was open for repatriation flights arranged for citizens in the Gulf and Europe and also for foreign residents in Jordan who want to leave.