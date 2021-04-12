Join the Step Challenge on Galaxy India Explorathon and Win Exciting Galaxy Goodies

Millions of Gen Z and millennials in India are extremely passionate about health and fitness. To motivate our young consumers even further, Samsung recently announced its first Galaxy India Explorathon that gives them a chance to digitally explore India and participate in a step challenge. By participating in Samsung’s ‘Galaxy India Explorathon’, consumer also get a chance to win exciting prizes such as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watches.

The 28-day long ‘Galaxy India Explorathon’ is aimed to motivate you to complete a total of 175000 steps. To participate, you can register via Samsung Members app and use Samsung Health to maintain a record of steps travelled. Follow the digital map of India on Samsung Health app with the journey covering five milestone cities of Srinagar, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaisalmer and Kochi while aiming for the bull’s eye.

The challenge brings together people of all age groups, professions and cities.

26-year old Priyanka Tank who is a new member of the Samsung Health community has been eagerly looking forward to Galaxy India Explorathon. “I have recently started using Samsung Health App and I have taken part in only two challenges. I am extremely excited to participate in this challenge and perhaps win some goodies as well,” she said.

She also shared that she has been looking at gaining weight and the challenge inspires her to follow a routine that would help in the long run. “I have never touched a one lakh mark. It would be my personal best if I can go anywhere near the target of 175000 steps. I am a very lazy person so this challenge motivates me to exercise and make fitness a part of my routine,” she added.

It is inspirational to see that the Samsung Members are taking this challenge seriously and working out regularly to be able to achieve their fitness goals.

For instance, 22-year old Samsung member, Ashutosh Agrahari noted, “When I think of 175000 steps, I am simply wowed by it. I am actually looking forward to it because I want a fit body and Galaxy India Explorathon will push me to give my best shot.”

And how is he prepping up for the contest? Agrahari said that he is yet to do his maths and set a daily target. “Basis my calculation, I have to complete around 6000 steps every day. After breaking it down, I feel I can do it. I have my Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds and I am excited to use them now that I have to start preparing for the challenge.”

66-year old Dr Anjani Kumar Kode, an avid user of Samsung Health app has participated in several global challenges in the past. “I am thrilled that this is being organized for Samsung Members in India for the first time. I am certain there will be participation in great numbers from all across the country, which will make it all the more challenging,” she said.

The top five participants who have the maximum step count will stand a chance to win Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds. That’s not all! This challenge has something for everyone. Every alternate day, there will be a quiz on Samsung Members app and those who answer correctly, stand a chance to win some cool Galaxy Wearables.

Now that’s what it means to ‘Make Every Step Count’. To register for Galaxy India Explorathon, visit: https://contents.samsungmembers.com/share/redirect.html?dl=activity/loyalty/benefit?benefitId=_wykpkj3y6

