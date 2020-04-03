Join the Fight against COVID-19, Donate to PM Cares Fund using Samsung Pay

Samsung is working closely with all of you in this fight against COVID-19.

In our endeavour to enable you to support the cause, we have updated our Samsung Pay platform to allow seamless donations for the PM Cares Fund, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If you are using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and are a Samsung Pay user, you can now directly contribute to the PM Cares Fund by clicking on the PM Cares Fund option in Samsung Pay.

Transactions to the PM Cares Fund are powered by government-backed instant real time payment system Unified Payments Interface or UPI.