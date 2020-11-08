Join India’s Biggest Diwali Party on Wynk Music

Udaipur. Following the resounding success of its Navratri Nights online concert series and on popular demand, India’s #1* music streaming app Wynk Music is rolling out Diwali Party concerts from online music concerts will enable customers to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali with their families and friends from the safety of their homes. Wynk Music’s Diwali Party will feature LIVE performances from top artists including Amit Trivedi, Benny Dayal, DJ Suketu and Hardy Sandhu. Customers will be able to attend in the millions, posting messages and song requests and interacting with the artists in real time.

Adarsh Nair, CEO – Wynk said: “The Navratari Nights series saw the largest number of online concurrent users ever for a concert in India. In addition, the Wynk stage provided a platform for artists to continue engaging with their fans without boundaries. We invite everyone to be a part of the next edition, our exciting Diwali concert series with some of the biggest names in music.” Accordingly, all that anyone wanting to attend the biggest party of the year has to do is to simply download Wynk Music (iOS, Android) to get started. Diwali Party will be available to everyone, including customers not on Airtel. Customers will be able to access the event by subscribing to a one-month Wynk Premium for just Rs 29. And All Airtel Thanks and Wynk Music Premium customers will get FREE access. In addition to tablets and smartphones, Diwali Party can also be accessed on the web (for PC) at www.wynkmusic.in . Till date, Wynk Stage, which uses advanced digital technologies to deliver seamless LIVE online events, has empowered 40+ musicians to showcase their skills digitally through a seamless journey. In a bid to keep Indians entertained in these strange and difficult times, Wynk Music has also lined up a series of online events that will be broadcast over the next 6 months and will give local artists a platform from which to showcase their talents.