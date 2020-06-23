Jodhpur Police thank social reformer and founder of Utkarsh Classes, Nirmal Gehlot for helping police officials fighting Corona on the frontlines

Nirmal, an education activist & Founder of Utkarsh Classes had sent Corona kit for the members of Jodhpur Police fighting Corona on the frontlines.

“I expect you and your origination to keep helping the Police Department in times to come,” said the DCP.

Notably Nirmal’s Utkarsh Classes had also contributed Rs. 21 Lakh to the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for strengthening government’s initiatives to tackle this pandemic.

Dr. Prakash Rajpuorhit, the District Magistrate of Jodhpur, received the cheque of Rs. 21 Lakh from Nirmal on the behalf of the state government.

