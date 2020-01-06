JNU Violence: Police claims vital clue found

After the violence at JNU on Sunday, police conducted searches and said those responsible will be brought to book.

HRD Ministry held a meeting with the JNU administration on Monday morning which was attended by the JNU Registrar, Proctor and other officials of the administration.

The JNU administration apprised the ministry officials of the sequence of events that led to violence and the steps taken by them to restore law and order..

HRD Minister has said those responsible will not be spared and all steps will be taken to make sure educational institutions are not made the hub of politics.

JNU administration submitted a report to HRD ministry regarding the sequence of events. JNU administration said that the HRD Ministry has assured of all possible help to keep violence at bay in the campus.

JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that appropriate action will be taken againt those involved in the violence. In a statement, the Vice Chancellor said : “Would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students”

Chief Proctor of JNU Dhananjay Singh appealed to students to not pay heed to rumours. He reassured them that the University administartion stands by them.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday Spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University…after which the LG held a meeting with the JNU administration..

The HM also spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night.

Delhi Police held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Police said crime branch is investigating the matter and will soon find out the facts.

Condemning the violence at JNU campus, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said that proper investigation should be conducted into the matter. He also accused the opposition parties of creating environment of violence in universities across the country.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.