JNU violence: Condemnation from all quarters; MHRD orders probe

Following the violence, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi police Commissioner and has ordered an inquiry by a Joint CP level officer.

In a tweet, the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal said, “The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, both alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, condemned the violence at the varsity on Sunday. Sitharaman said the government wants universities to be safe for students. In a tweet, Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.”

Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar too condemned the violence at the JNU. In a tweet, the Foreign Minister said: “Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.”

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has sought report from the University administration about the incident. The ministry has termed the incident as very unfortunate and highly condemnable saying such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated.

In a tweet, it stated: “It has come to Ministry’s notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. Police has been called by JNU administration to maintain law and order situation in JNU.”

Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Students from the JNU were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia. After the delegation of students held talks with Delhi police, the protest was lifted late in the night.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the university. The delegation comprising students and teachers from JNU, Jamia and Delhi University submitted an application to the Delhi Police PRO with four demands, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

Delhi Police has said the situation inside the JNU campus is normal while adding that police deployment has been done at strategic points inside the campus. Police also said that all hostel areas have been secured.