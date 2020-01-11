JNU violence case: Delhi Police identifies nine suspects

All the suspects were involved in the clashes on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of January.

The crime branch of Delhi Police is investigating the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on the 5th of this month.

Earlier on Friday, Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare met a five-member team of the university administration and the JNU Students ‘Union. The administration briefed the HRD ministry about the entire situation.

The Ministry has asked UGC to bear the cost of service and utility charges. JNU students will not have to bear these charges. The Govt has appealed to JNU students to withdraw their agitation.