Interacting with university students, the VC said security has been enhanced in the campus area to ensure safety of innocent. He added that many illegal students are staying in hostels, who could be outsiders, and might be participating in any possible violence because they have nothing to do with the university.
JNU VC: Security has been enhanced in the campus area to ensure safety of students
