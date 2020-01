Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, was on Tuesday arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad district where a court handed him over to a Delhi police team on transit remand. The JNU scholar was wanted by police of several states, for alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media.

