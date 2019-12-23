JMM-Congress-RJD alliance set to form new govt in Jharkhand

Polling took place in five phases between 30th of November and 20th of December in the State.

Chief Ministerial candidate and Executive President of JMM Hemant Soren won from both seats Dumka and Barhait.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Chief Babulal Marandi has been declared elected from Dhanwar seat.

State Congress President Rameshwar Oraon won from Lohardaga seat and AJSU Chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto won from Silli seat. Speaker Dinesh Oraon lost the election from Sisai seat.

Jharkhand State BJP President Laxman Giluwa lost from prestigious Chakradharpur seat.

Chief ministerial candidate and executive President of JMM Hemant Soren said after winning of Grand-alliance, a new chapter will be added in Jharkhand.

Talking to reporters in Ranchi, Mr Soren assured expectations of people of the state will be fulfilled after the formation of the grand alliance government.

He said alliance parties of grand-alliance Congress and RJD will soon hold meetings and chalk out strategies. Mr Soren thanked people for posing confidence in grand-alliance.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has submitted his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu.

Talking to reporters, he welcomed the people’s verdict.



The Governor has asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till the new government is formed.

Mr Das said that during five years of government a lot of development work had been undertaken for the welfare of the cross-sections of people.

He said the party will analyse the verdict after the declaration of final results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls.

In a tweet, Mr Modi thanked the people of Jharkhand for having given BJP the opportunity to serve the state for many years. He also applauded the hardworking party workers for their efforts.

Prime Minister said, the government will continue to serve the state and raise people-centric issues in the future.

BJP President and Union Minister Amit Shah said that the party respects the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand in the Assembly polls.

In a tweet, Mr Shah congratulated all the workers for their tireless hard work. He expressed his gratitude to the people who had given the opportunity to the party to serve the state for 5 years.

He said, the BJP will remain committed to the development of the state.

