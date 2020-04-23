J&K’s Panchayats bag three national award for their outstanding contribution

The awards were given under three different categories viz. Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) Award, Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India to recognize the efforts and work done by the best performing panchayats all over the country.

While Panchayat Jamola Lower of District Rajouri has been awarded child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award 2020, Panchayat Dhangri of the same district has been awarded Nanaji Deshmukh Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar for outstanding performance in improving the socio-economic fabric of the panchayat.

Similarly, Panchayat Zaloora B of District Baramulla has been adjudged as best performing Gram Panchayat for the Gram Panchayat Development Plans awards for preparing holistic and comprehensive development plan for the panchayat.

