Addressing media persons, Principal Secretary to Govt of Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal also said that Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar,Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian & Pulwama.

Rohit Kansal also said that 2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing white listed websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division & Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division.