J&K: Visiting foreign envoys meet NSA Ajit Doval

The envoys’ visit was organised by the government to help the foreign envoys know about the situation in the Union Territory.

The programme included meetings with civil and military authorities, some political representatives as well as representatives of civil society and the business community.

Last month, the government had taken 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.

German Ambassador Walter J Lindner after meeting NSA Ajit Doval said, we exchanged our experiences from our visits to Jammu and Kashmir. I think it was also done last time when the first group went to Jammu and Kashmir. It was a good meeting.

Afghanistan Envoy Tahir Qadri after meeting NSA AjitDoval said, I had good experience on my visit to Jammu and Kashmir. It’s always very good to have first account of things.