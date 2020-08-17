Tuesday , August 18 2020
J&K UT reports 422 new COVID-19 positive cases

With this the number of positive cases in the Union territory has gone up-to 28,892. Of these 7,048 are active positive,  21,296  have recovered while 548 deaths have taken place due to this pandemic in the Union Territory.

Moreover, 353 more COVID 19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir Union territory.

49 positive cases were reported from Bandipora district followed by 48 from  Srinagar district and 46 from Kupwara district.

Six Covid-19 deaths took place in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours thereby taking the total COVID related deaths in the Union Territory to 548.

