J&K: Union Minister Naqvi to lead delegation of ministers to review implementation of schemes

Nearly a dozen more Union Ministers will visit J&K in in order to spread words about the government’s policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Union council of Ministers who will visit J&K include Arjun Munda who will visit Riasi, Gajendre Singh Shekhavat who will visit Kathua, Anurag Thakur who will visit Jammu among others.

In Jammu and Kashmir, four Union Ministers including General V.K. Singh, Pratap Sarangi, Debashree Choudary and R.K. Singh visited different blocks of Jammu Division on the third day of Special Public Outreach Programme in the Union Territory on Monday.

Union Minister General V.K. Singh met local people in the Udhampur district and inquired about their problems.

In his address, General Singh said that things which had been stagnant in the valley for years, are now being worked on rapidly. He said that for the first time now the public and the administrators are working together and monitoring every problem of the general public.

