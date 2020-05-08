Jk Tyre Partially Resumes Operations In India

Udaipur : Indian tyre industry major and the pioneer of radial tyre technology in the country, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, today announced partial resumption of operations after adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and permissions granted by the respective state governments and local authorities.

JK Tyre has commenced production in a graded manner at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kankroli (Rajasthan) and Laksar(through Cavendish industries Ltd.- subsidiary company, in Uttarakhand). The Company has also resumed operations at its global Research & Development hub, Raghupati SinghaniaCentreof Excellence, Mysore, Karnataka.

The remaining manufacturing plants of JK Tyre in India and Mexico are in preparatory mode and will resume operations subsequently.

All the facilities will function with restricted manpower and stringent precautionary measures to ensure safety, sanitisation and social distancing.

Only the essential staff will be allowed to the listed facilities and the remaining employees across corporate office, sales offices and other plants will continue to work from home until further notice.

JK Tyre has kept the safety and wellbeing of its employees at the core of its resumption roadmap. The Company has prepared a detailed ‘SOP Manual’ that has been shared with the employees and supply chain partners much before the commencement of operations