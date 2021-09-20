JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ITS NEW TVC CAMPAIGN

Udaipur : Indian tyre industry major and the pioneer of radial tyre technology in the country, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.has launched a high-impact TVCfor their latest innovation,‘Smart Tyre – Tyre With a Brain’.

The TVC campaign aims to establish JK Tyre as anew age tech-driven brand that understands the pulse of their customers, in line with shift in customer preference towards connectivity and smart devices. The new TVC also showcases the cutting-edge innovation of JK SMART TYRE, and the new features that will define the future of mobility.

Featuring India’s first Formula One racer and motorsports icon Narain Karthikeyan, the new television commercial by creative agency Cheil India, builds a thrilling connection with Narain’s ambition to explore the unexplored,equipped with all the information on the tyre health provided by JK SMART TYRE.

The ad showcases the character of an enthusiast, portrayed by Narain Karthikeyan, who trusts JK Tyre’s future of mobility – SMART TYRE – to be a part of his everyday journey,enabling him to experience the ever-changing road conditions.

Talking about the commercial, Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director – Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “Our new TVC aligns with JK Tyre’s philosophy of driving innovation and excellence in the tyre industry. We have had a long-standing relationship with Narain Karthikeyan and the new TVC intersperse his spirit of excellence, performance, and endurance. Through this new TVC, we have highlighted the importance and benefits of our SMART TYRE and how it provides innovation exemplified for total control, utmost safety, and delivers excellent performance. With this, we hope to build a strong brand connect and strengthen our position in the category.”

The advertisement has been directedby Andreas Bruns,with CGI contributions from UPP Prague. The TVC is currently running across platforms, including television channels and social media.

SMART TYRE comes with inbuilt smart sensors and new-age technology, bringing in connectivity through a phone app. The indigenous product from JK Tyre provides real-time updates about the health of the Tyres (pressure and temperature)on your connected smartphone. The one-of-a-kind technology-based tool is geared towards smart monitoring and maintenance of tyres, ensuring total control over any journey. SMART TYRES are available for premium vehicle models and are available for purchase at authorized JK Tyre showrooms.

