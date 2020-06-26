J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Tral of Pulwama

As per police sources, a joint team of Police, Army’s 42 RR and CRPF laid a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) yesterday evening based on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security personnel, which was retaliated.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, terrorists attacked CRPF 90 BN near Padshahi Bagh in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district this afternoon which was on the National Highway patrol duty.

One CRPF personnel was martyred, while one civilian, a 9 year old boy from Yaripora Kulgam was also killed in this attack.