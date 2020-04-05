J&K: Security forces eliminate nine terrorists during last 24 hours

In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran Sector of North Kashmir, troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control taking advantage of bad weather.



In this operation, three soldiers have been martyred and two more are critically injured. Despite prevailing inclement weather conditions, casualties have been evacuated from the spot. Operation is still in progress. Saturday, four terrorists who were involved in killing of innocent civilians were eliminated at Batpura area in Kulgam district of South Kashmir .

Please share this news







