The Hideout was busted in Bela Mala area of Kishtwar district by Special Operations Group of JK Police, 17 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF.

The recoveries include One AK 56 rifle, One Magazine, 27 rounds, one pistol, one Magazine, 6 rounds and one UBGL grenade.

A case has been registered in this connection at Police Station, Kishtwar.