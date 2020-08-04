J&K: Pakistan troops violate, initiate firing along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Defence Colonel Davinder Anand said that Pakistan troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and heavy mortar shelling along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Tuesday at about 0700 hours.



The Indian Army troop gaurding the fence retaliated befittingly with equal caliber. The exchange of fire continued till reports last came in. There are no reports of damage to any property and loss of any life from Indian side so far. Further details are awaited.