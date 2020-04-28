J&K: one terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district

Defence Spokesperson Srinagar Col.Rajesh Kalia said that security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melehora village of Shopian in south Kashmir district after receiving a specific input about the presence of some terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, one terrorist got killed.

The area has been cordoned off and searches have been initiated. Further details are awaited.