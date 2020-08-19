J&K Lt Governor reviews PMGSY progress

Stressing on the need to upgrade and expand the intra Union Territory road connectivity, the Lt Governor asked the officials concerned to ensure the quality standards in road construction with climate-resilient construction so that the roads can withstand the vagaries of climate in the region. He further directed for strict adherence to project timelines.

He said that the government is working with an agenda of equitable development to ensure the welfare of every section of the society and called for laying special focus on upgrading and improving the road connectivity, especially in rural and remote areas as it is a prerequisite for the socio-economic development of any region.

The Lt Governor asked the Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) to submit a proposal for achieving pot-hole free main roads across the Union Territory. He further directed him to expedite the pace of work on all PMGSY roads for their timely completion and called for weekly monitoring of the work progress, setting of targets for completion of works and submission of the progress report on a regular basis. He also told him to take all the requisite measures in an effort to remove the bottlenecks so as to achieve the target in time.

The Lt Governor also sought a detailed report of schemes yet to be completed and directed for their completion in a time-bound manner.