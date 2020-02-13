J&K: Indian Army briefs visiting envoys about security situation

The 25-member delegation is on a two-day visit since yesterday as part of a union government-facilitated trip.

The aim is to help the envoys make a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 & 35A.

The envoys were briefed about the security situation at Badami Bagh Cantonment. The delegation later flew to Jammu for further engagements.

They called on the Chief Justice of the JK High Court.

The group comprises envoys from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy and Kenya.

Envoys from Kyrgyztan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan are also part of it. This is the second batch of foreign envoys visiting the union territory in the last one month.