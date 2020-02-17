J&K has been, is and will continue to be integral part of India: MEA tells UN Chief

Responding to a question, the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said:

“India’s position has not changed. Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India. The issue that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation.

We hope the UN Secretary General would emphasize on the imperative for Pakistan to take credible, sustained and irreversible action to put an end to cross-border terrorism against India, which threatens the most fundamental human right – the right to life, of the people of India, including in J&K.”

