Defence sources said the Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled civilian areas and forward posts in the Nowshera sector this morning.

Indian troops guarding the border gave a befitting reply. This is the fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army.

On Wednesday also, several houses were damaged as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in over villages along the LoC in Nowshera and Balakote sectors with heavy mortars. Indian Army retaliated effectively.