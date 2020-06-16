J&K: 3 Terrorists gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Shopian

Official sources said that the joint team of Shopian Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Turkawangam village, based on an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the village.

The Spokesman said that when security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The fire was effectively retaliated by the joint team, triggering an encounter which resulted in the elimination of these terrorists. The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

Two AK-47 and one INSAS have been recovered from the site of the encounter. The operation was in progress when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile , Defence Spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said that Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara district in the wee hours today by firing mortars and other weapons. However, a befitting response is being given by the Indian Army.