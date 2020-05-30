J&K: 177 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported

Out of 177 new cases, 125 are reported from Kashmir division whereas 52 positive cases are reported from Jammu division.

Now the toll of positive Covid-19 cases in Jammu division are 488 whereas the toll of positive Covid-19 cases in Kashmir division has climbed to 1853.

Moreover, no death due to Covid-19 infection was reported in the Union Territory on Saturday and the toll of Covid-19 fatalities stands at 28. 33; more recoveries of Covid-19 patient have been reported from various hospitals on Saturday.

Furthermore, the union territory has broken the 8000 tests a day barrier as more than 8,200 samples have been tested on Saturday.