Jharkhand Polls: Fifth and final phase to be held today

The political temperature that had been heating up in Jharkhand for more than month now…is in its last phase. The final phase of five-phased elections will take place on Friday..in 6 districts..and 16 assembly constituencies..the voting begins at 7 in the morning…

Voting will take place on Boreo, Barhait, Litipaara , Maheshpur and Shikaripara seats at 7 and conclude by 3 in the afternoon whereas other seats will see voting end at 5 in the evening.

The districts where voting will take place are Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtada, Deoghar and Godda..In this phase..237 candidates are in the fray on 16 assembly seats.. There are 208 male and 29 women candidates…Most candidates are from Jarmudi..26..and least from Poreyahat..which is 8..

There are a total of 40 lakh 5 thousand 287 voters..of which 20 lakh 49 thousand 921 are male voters and 19 lakh 55 thousand 336 women voters…There are 5389 voting centres..

All arrangements are in place for the election..voting officers have been sent with their teams to the polling constituencies.

Election commission has made elaborate arrangements for free and fair elections..more than 40 thousand security personnel have been deployed..paramilitary forces have been deployed along with state police..strict vigil is being maintained in naxal affected areas..

In the last phase..along with 2 ministers..the fate of former chief minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren..will be decided..Soren is fighting on 2 seats..

It’s a prestige battle between JMM’s Hemant Soren and BJP’s Louis Marandi. In 2014, Soren had lost by 4914 votes…

Jharkhand Agriculture minister and BJP leader Randhir Kumar Singh is contesting from Sarath…

Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur..