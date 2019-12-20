Jharkhand: Polling for 5th & Final Phase underway

In Jharkhand, voting has begun for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections; Polling is taking place in sixteen constituencies spread over Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region.

Polling in five Naxal infested assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara is taking place between 7 am and 3 pm. In the remaining 11 seats, voting will continue till 5 pm.



236 candidates including 29 women are in the fray and 40 lakh 5,287 electorates will exercise their right of franchise. Tight security arrangements have been made for trouble-free polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to cast their votes in this festival of democracy.

