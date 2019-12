The governor invited Soren to form the government. Oath-taking ceremony will take place on 29th December. The Jharkhand MuktiMorcha-led alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren met Jharkhand VikasMorcha chief BabulalMarandi at his residence and sought his support for the development of the state.. Marandi on Tuesday announced to provide unconditional support to the grand-alliance government.