Jharkhand Government forms SIT on killing of 7 villagers 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered for Special Investigation Team probe into the killing of seven people who were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village of Chaibasa. The order came after the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with Director General of Police, and other top officers.

Chief Minister and Governor will visit the place of incident to take stock of the situation. BJP has formed six member committee which will also visit the place and give its report in one week.

SP Indrajit Mehta said that the incident came to light when the police team discovered 7 bodies in a nearby jungle. He added that the murders came in retaliation to another previous incident. Meanwhile, police have recovered the bodies of all the seven people who had gone missing since Sunday.

Assuring the families of the victims District Commisioner Arwa Rajkamal said that all necessary assistance would be provided to the deceased families.