Jharkhand extends lockdown in Corona containment zones till September 30

State government said that all economic activities, not specifically prohibited, will be permitted outside the containment zones.

Large congregations including, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions or processions will remain banned during the period. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed.

Swimming pools, gymnasiums, cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Interstate transport by bus will also remain prohibited.

Religious places/places of worship shall remain closed to the general public barring those specifically permitted in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court. The latest rules come into effect with immediate effect.