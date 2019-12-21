Jharkhand: 5th phase poll ends

The fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections passed off peacefully in 16 constituencies spread over six districts of Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region.

Jharkhand’s Chief Electoral Officer said over 71 percent voting was recorded of the total 40.05 lakh voters. People came in large numbers to exercise their franchise even in Naxal-affected assembly segments. The enthusiasm was clearly visible among youth and women voters.

The counting of votes will take place on 23rd December.