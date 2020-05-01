Jharkhand 1st state to bring its migrant labourers back home by train from Telangana

After Ministry of Home Affairs (MHAs) recent directives to states to bring back its stranded labourers, migrants and students issued on April 29, the effort by the state government has brought hopes on many faces.

DRM Hatia Railway station has confirmed that the special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia(Jharkhand) on request of the state government and as per directions of Railway Ministry.

Any other train will be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and upon request from originating and destination states.

Earlier a mock drill was also carried out to manage people once they reach post Lockdown.

The mock drill will hence prove handy in management of the huge number of labourers coming from a Corona-hit state of Telangana.

The 24-coach train carrying migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand has started at 5 am today towards its destination.

The Special train is being run at the state’s request to Ministry of Railways.