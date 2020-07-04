JEE, NEET exams postponed till September this year

Now, JEE Main examination will be held from 1st to 6th September this year and JEE advanced exam on 27th September.

Medical entrance examination NEET will be held on 13th September.

In a tweet, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education.

On Friday, the government had set up an Expert Committee to review the situation and submit its recommendations over the postponement of the examinations.

The panel has recommended to postpone the examinations.