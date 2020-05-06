JEE Mains to be held from July 18-23; NEET on July 26: HRD Minister

Interacting with students from across the country, the minister said, JEE-Advanced will be held in August and the dates will be announced soon. He said, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET will be held on 26 July.

The HRD Minister said, decision will be taken on pending CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams soon. The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19.

During the one hour long interaction, the Minister responded to the various concerns and queries of the students relating to school examinations, entrance examinations, Academic Calendar, online education, Fees, Mental health of students, international students, fellowships among others.

He said, students must remain calm and focused on their course of studies and they should develop their timetable of study and take small breaks in between. The Minister said to excel in the entrance examination, it is important to know the syllabus and exam pattern.

He appealed students to not be anxious and, eat healthy and stay safe. He asked students preparing for entrance examination to access lectures on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology on the official website of the National Testing Agency.

He added that various platforms of Ministry can be used for preparing for entrance exams. Itr include Swayamprabha DTH channel, IIT PAL of SWAMPRABHA, DIKSHA, E pathshala, National Digital Library, SWAYAM, e-PG Pathshala, Shodhganga, e-ShodhSindhu, e-Yantra, Spoken Tutorial and Virtual Labs.

The Minister was delighted to inform students that the number of hits on key online educational portals in higher education like SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, Virtual Labs, FOSSEE, E Yantra and Spoken Tutorial has gone up to five times since lockdown.