JEE main exam for admission to top engineering colleges in country begins

About 9.58 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam to be conducted from September 1 to 6 across 660 centres.

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have arranged free transportation for candidates.

A group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facility to exam centres for needy aspirants. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has appealed to chief ministers to support the candidates.

Director General of National Testing Agency Vineet Joshi said that a comprehensive standard operating procedure for the candidates and centre staff has been put in place to ensure social distancing and secured delivery of the test.