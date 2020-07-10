JBL Professional Launches Bluetooth-Enabled One Series 104-BT Desktop Reference Monitors in India

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced the launch of new JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW desktop reference monitors with Bluetooth in India. The speakers are also perfect companion to desktops and laptops providing the iconic JBL Professional sound for an exceptional audio experience every day.

JBL One Series 104-BT reference monitors enable content creators and audio professionals to stream accurate, studio-quality audio via Bluetooth or play back audio using a standard wired connection. Drawing from more than seven decades of JBL Professional engineering, JBL One Series 104-BT monitors deliver clear, detailed sound while mixing and editing. With an array of easily accessible input options, smart features and a sleek, compact design, JBL 104-BT monitors provide great sound in every listening scenario, with the added flexibility of wireless streaming. Black (104-BT) and white (104-BTW) finish options are available.

“We are excited to bring studio quality audio to budding artists and established professionals in the comfort and safety of their homes. Music production has evolved beyond the recording studio, and today’s creative professionals and music lovers need reference monitors that deliver neutral, accurate sound to create mixes that translate well in a variety of listening environments,” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director, Professional Solutions, India and SAARC, HARMAN. “While ideal for musicians, producers, podcasters and audio engineers, JBL 104-BT monitors will fulfill any audio enthusiast’s need for an accurate, reliable sonic reference and a truly enjoyable listening experience.”

The JBL 104-BT reference monitor features a cutting-edge coaxial driver that pairs a contoured low-frequency woofer with a soft-dome tweeter, for accurate frequency response, superior imaging, crisp detail, and a wide sweet spot. The cabinet’s low-frequency port works with the driver to deliver impressive low frequency performance down to 60Hz. A powerful 60-watt Class D power amplifier distributes 30 watts per speaker for clear, undistorted, loudest-in-class output. And One Series’ innovative acoustic design, optimized for desktop use ensures accuracy without the need for additional EQ.

High-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, beyond offering the convenience of audio playback from mobile devices, provides audio professionals the ability to reference mixes over Bluetooth using a professional monitor, rather than a consumer portable device. This ensures that your audio will sound its best, no matter what the playback environment.

JBL 104-BT reference monitors integrate smoothly into any production workspace, thanks to smart features like a front-panel input control that selects Bluetooth, Aux, RCA, TRS or combines all inputs. Front-panel volume control allows convenient level adjustments without straying from the sweet spot, and a front-panel headphone jack conveniently mutes the speakers when you switch to headphones. Dual 1/4-inch balanced, dual RCA and single 1/8-inch inputs, along with Bluetooth accommodate a wide range of signal sources.

JBL One Series reference monitors were created with the modern production lifestyle in mind. With a sleek, elegant look and a compact form factor, creators can get legendary JBL sound while conserving valuable workspace. An optional protective carrying case will also be available for production on the go. Both the black 104-BT and white 104-BTW make stunning statements in any studio.

Availability and pricing

The JBL Professional One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW will be available starting today, exclusively on Flipkart for a special launch price of INR 11,499. Additionally, 10% prepaid discount will be offered on all card transactions along with no cost EMI. Both products are now available here: JBL Professional 104- BT

