JBL® Announces New Editions of its Most Beloved Speakers- Boombox 2, Go 3 and Clip 4 in India

Exciting news for those who enjoy powerful and portable sound as JBL has launched the latest versions of its most popular speakers – JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 in India. Each speaker will offer distinct features and upgrades from their last version, along with JBL’s legendary sound loved by consumers all over the world. All three products are now available on leading online and retail outlets across India.
The all-new JBL Go 3 is packaged in a stylish yet compact new form with great sound and long lasting battery that made it a universal favorite of young music enthusiasts. JBL Clip 4 speaker features a rugged, waterproof & dustproof design along with a vibrant fresh look for the adventure lovers who like to carry a compact and powerful sound everywhere they go. The party essential JBL Boombox 2 packs a solid punch with 24 hours of playtime and monstrous bass. The loudest Boombox ever also comes with JBL PartyBoost feature to create an even bigger sound by connecting other compatible JBL speakers.
“With epic sound and sleek design, our portable speakers have always been a favorite among on-the-move consumers. Since their launch, all three JBL speakers- Go 3, Clip 4 and Boombox 2 offer something new and unique yet promise the same quality and intensity that is guaranteed with JBL’s Bluetooth speakers”, said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “We are excited to announce the launch of next generation speakers in the 75th year of JBL’s existence and audio leadership across the world.”
Features and Pricing
JBL Go 3- Grab and Go
- New distinctive lifestyle design
- Great sound & compact size
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- 5 hours of playtime
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB-C charging
Price: INR 3999.
JBL Clip 4- Clip & Play
- Great sound & compact size
- Upgraded integrated carabineer
- 10 Hours of playtime
- IP67 Waterproof and dustproof
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB-C charging
Price: INR 4499
JBL Boombox 2- Massive Sound, All Day Long
- Loudest JBL Boombox ever
- 24 Hours of Playtime
- IPX 7 Waterproof
- Monstrous bass you can feel
- JBL PartyBoost
- Built-in powerbank
Price: INR 33999