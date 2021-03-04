JBL® Announces New Editions of its Most Beloved Speakers- Boombox 2, Go 3 and Clip 4 in India

Exciting news for those who enjoy powerful and portable sound as JBL has launched the latest versions of its most popular speakers – JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 in India. Each speaker will offer distinct features and upgrades from their last version, along with JBL’s legendary sound loved by consumers all over the world. All three products are now available on leading online and retail outlets across India.

The all-new JBL Go 3 is packaged in a stylish yet compact new form with great sound and long lasting battery that made it a universal favorite of young music enthusiasts. JBL Clip 4 speaker features a rugged, waterproof & dustproof design along with a vibrant fresh look for the adventure lovers who like to carry a compact and powerful sound everywhere they go. The party essential JBL Boombox 2 packs a solid punch with 24 hours of playtime and monstrous bass. The loudest Boombox ever also comes with JBL PartyBoost feature to create an even bigger sound by connecting other compatible JBL speakers.

“With epic sound and sleek design, our portable speakers have always been a favorite among on-the-move consumers. Since their launch, all three JBL speakers- Go 3, Clip 4 and Boombox 2 offer something new and unique yet promise the same quality and intensity that is guaranteed with JBL’s Bluetooth speakers”, said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “We are excited to announce the launch of next generation speakers in the 75th year of JBL’s existence and audio leadership across the world.”

Features and Pricing

JBL Go 3- Grab and Go

New distinctive lifestyle design

Great sound & compact size

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

5 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C charging

Price: INR 3999.

JBL Clip 4- Clip & Play

Great sound & compact size

Upgraded integrated carabineer

10 Hours of playtime

IP67 Waterproof and dustproof

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C charging

Price: INR 4499

JBL Boombox 2- Massive Sound, All Day Long

Loudest JBL Boombox ever

24 Hours of Playtime

IPX 7 Waterproof

Monstrous bass you can feel

JBL PartyBoost

Built-in powerbank

Price: INR 33999

